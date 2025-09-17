Atharvaa Murali’s Tunnel Braces For Sep 19 Release

Atharvaa Murali recently impressed audiences with Tunnel (Thanal in Tamil), a gripping crime-suspense thriller that turned into a big success in Tamil. After its positive response there, the film is now coming to entertain Telugu audiences from September 19. Directed by Ravindra Madhava, the film features Lavanya Tripathi as the female lead, while Ashwin Kakumanu plays the antagonist. The Telugu release is being presented in a grand way by A Raju Nayak‘s Lachuram Productions.

The Telugu trailer of Tunnel has already received tremendous response and raised expectations. From the trailer itself, it is evident that the film is packed with gripping narration, action, suspense, and thrills. The movie recently completed its censor formalities and has been awarded a U/A certificate. Members of the censor board appreciated the film, calling it both engaging from start to finish and thought-provoking with a strong message.

The pairing of Atharvaa Murali and Lavanya Tripathi, which received applause from Tamil audiences, will now entertain Telugu viewers as well. The action sequences are said to be a major highlight, guaranteed to wow the audience. Music is composed by Justin Prabhakaran, with Shakti Saravanan handling cinematography and Kalaivanan as the editor.

Get ready for a thrilling ride in 2 more days.