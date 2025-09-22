Abhinav Sardhar Birthday Celebrations For Cause - Blood Donation for Thalassemia & Sickle Cell Society

Tollywood actor, producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Abhinav Sardhar marked his birthday this year in a meaningful and compassionate way. Instead of conventional celebrations, the Abhinav Sardhar Foundation took the noble initiative of organizing a special blood donation camp in support of the Thalassemia & Sickle Cell Society. The event, held on Saturday, 20th September from 9:30 AM onwards at the Film Chamber (2nd Floor), Film Nagar, witnessed heartfelt participation from numerous personalities of the Telugu film industry and social organizations.

The initiative received immense support from Ramky Media, Suharth Foundation, and Rajamata Foundation, joining hands to spread awareness and encourage life-saving contributions for those suffering from blood disorders.

Adding weight to the occasion, the Chief Guest was Dr. Ramachander Naik, MLA, Government Whip, and Deputy Speaker, who graced the blood donation camp and lauded the commitment shown by Abhinav Sardhar and his foundation towards social responsibility.

Several noted film personalities attended the event to extend their support. Among them were music director RP Patnaik, actors Sreedhar Rao, Vasu, Shravan, Madhu Nandan, Akhil Karteek, Shaany, Sudheendra, along with actresses Payel Mukherjee and Preetei Sunder, and many more well-known faces from the Telugu film fraternity. Their presence highlighted the collective sentiment of standing together for a purposeful cause while celebrating Abhinav Sardhar’s birthday.

Speaking on the occasion, Abhinav Sardhar shared his gratitude to everyone who joined hands in this initiative and emphasized the importance of creating awareness about Thalassemia and the urgent need for blood donations. He expressed that birthdays should be celebrated by giving back to society, and this event was a small step in that direction.

The camp not only provided a platform for blood donation but also spread a strong message of compassion, solidarity, and the essence of sharing life’s blessings with those in need. By combining celebration with service, Abhinav Sardhar’s initiative stood out as a shining example of how personal milestones can be transformed into opportunities of public good.