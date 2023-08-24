Modi, Xi exchange pleasantries at BRICS summit

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping could be seen having a brief interaction on the sidelines of BRICS summit in Johannesburg on Thursday.

As per a video footage of the conference, both the leaders could be seen engaging in a conversation while moving towards their designated seats.

Last year during the G20 Bali summit also, both Modi and Xi had exchanged pleasantries. However, last month the external affairs ministry had confirmed that both the leaders had not only exchanged courtesies at the G20 summit in Bali last November, but had also spoken on the need to stabilise bilateral relations.

India and China have been in a stand-off situation for the last three years and relations at all levels have deteriorated due to tensions on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The two sides have held 19 rounds of talks so far to address the boundary issues in eastern Ladakh since 2020, post the Chinese aggression there.

