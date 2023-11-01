Men's ODI WC: South Africa dominates New Zealand for massive 190-run win

Pune, Nov 1 (IANS) South Africa went to the top of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup points table after a dominating 190-run against New Zealand in the league stage match at here MCA Stadium on Wednesday.

Batting first, South Africa posted a total of 357/4 thanks to 200-run second-wicket stand between centurions Quinton de Kock (116) and Rassie van der Dussen (133). Later, the Proteas were boosted by a late charge from David Miller (53).

Later, Marco Jansen's double strike lifted South Africa in the first Powerplay during New Zealand's chase before Gerald Coetzee and Kagiso Rabada followed up with wickets of their own. Keshav Maharaj ensured that the spinners had their say and struck four times as they bundled out New Zealand for 167 in 35.3 overs to ensure a dominant win.

Chasing 358, New Zealand tried their best to go for quick runs but lost Devon Conway pretty early to a sharp catch from Aiden Markram off the bowling of Jansen. Will Young and Ravindra tried to open their arms and go for quick runs. But Jansen struck yet again in the ninth over to get Ravindra caught at fine leg. However, Gerald

Coetzee and Kagiso Rabada ensured that the built-up pressure wasn't let off. Coetzee had Young caught behind with a peach, and Rabada had the New Zealand skipper Tom Latham caught in the covers.

Daryl Mitchell was holding the fort for the BlackCaps before he fell to Maharaj in the 19th over. He lofted one down the wicket, where he was expertly caught by Miller.

New Zealand crumbled under the pressure exerted by Proteas bowlers lost their next four for merely 43 runs. A number of lusty blows from Glenn Phillips against the run of play, who was the only half-centurion from the Kiwi setup, helped New Zealand bat till the 36th over.

Earlier, New Zealand ensured that South Africa had to work for their runs in Pune. And skipper Temba Bavuma led the way with a number of confident strokes, especially through the cover region. However, he was outdone by Trent Boult.

Then, Rassie van der Dussen and Quinton de Kock came together to take forward the Proteas batting effort. They kept the scoring rate in the higher ranges of four till the 20-over mark, with a number of aggressive shots.

There were concerned faces in the New Zealand camp, who already have a number of injuries in their numbers after Matt Henry walked back into the pavilion without finishing his sixth over. The pacer had pulled a hamstring after the third ball of the 27th over, and the remaining deliveries were completed by James Neesham.

After going at a steady pace, De Kock and van der Dussen picked pace after the 30-over mark. They added 39 runs off the next five overs. De Kock then brought up his fourth Cricket World Cup hundred with a maximum off Neesham in the 36th over.

The Black Caps finally had their way in the 40th over, when Southee accounted for de Kock. However, this brought the dangerous Miller onto the crease. Along with van der Dussen, he added a quickfire 78 for the third wicket.

Brief scores: South Africa 357/4 ( Quinton de Kock 116, Rassie Van der Dusssen 133; Tim Southee 2-77) beat New Zealand 167 all-out in 35.3 overs (Glenn Philips 60, Keshav Maharaj 4-46, Marco Jansen 3-31) by 190 runs.

