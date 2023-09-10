Maldives' Prez election sees no candidate securing majority

Male, Sep 10 (IANS) None of the eight candidates in the Presidential election of the Maldives has so far secured more than 50 per cent of votes to win outright, according to local media.

Mohamed Muizzu, candidate of the coalition of Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) and People's National Congress (PNC), and incumbent President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih have received the highest number of votes, Xinhua news agency reported, citing figures released by local media.

According to the constitution of the Maldives, a candidate needs more than 50 per cent of votes to win outright. If no candidate obtains such a majority, the top two candidates will go to a runoff.

Local media reports said earlier that a runoff election will take place on September 30 if required.

