LS adjourned till 2 pm amid Oppn protest on Adani-Hindenburg issue

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 p.m. on Tuesday amid noisy protests by the Congress-led opposition members, seeking a probe in the Adani issue.

In a repeat of Monday, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings in less than a minute of the Lok Sabha having convened for the day.

Congress and DMK members again turned up in black clothes and rushed to the well of the House as soon as proceedings of the Lok Sabha began.

They raised slogans and showed placards, alleging collusion between businessman Gautam Adani and the Prime Minister, while seeking a probe in the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

Amid pandemonium, Birla adjourned the House till 2 p.m.

