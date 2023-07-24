Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Oppn's protests over Manipur

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 p.m. on Monday amid continuous protests by the Opposition demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence in the House and explanation on the Manipur situation.

As soon as the lower house reconvened at 12 p.m., after the first adjournment, the Congress-led Opposition members trooped into the Well of the House, protesting over the Manipur situation.

Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, allowed the laying of papers and introduction of bills listed for the day.

However, as Congress, DMK, Left, TMC and AAP members continued with their protests, he adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Meanwhile, amid all the brouhaha, the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019 was withdrawn in Lok Sabha. The National Dental Commission Bill, 2023 was introduced in the House.

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was also introduced besides The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023.

