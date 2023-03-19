Does poor oral health increase the risk of male factor infertility? 

Male infertility refers to any health condition in a guy that reduces the likelihood that his female partner will become pregnant. Women are typically blamed for infertility because they are the ones who suffer the most from not having children. But a recent WHO assessment on the state of infertility in India indicates that, of all infertility cases, over 50% are caused by "male factor" infertility, which is brought on by male reproductive defects.

The dental health of a man speaks a lot about their reproductive health, and both are strongly correlated. Oral health care is vitally important for every individual. In males, poor semen and sperm health has been connected to tooth decay and gum disease. However, there may be a link between dental health and fertility for both men and women.

According to several studies, there is unmistakable evidence linking periodontal health to several systemic disorders, including type II diabetes, cardiovascular disease, preterm labour, and low birth weight in newborns. It may be deduced from the research that is currently available on the connection between periodontitis and reproductive health that periodontitis can act as a focus of infection resulting in bacteremia, which can cause issues for a couple trying to conceive naturally or through IVF. In addition to being crucial for our fertility, maintaining healthy teeth and gums may also be crucial for the unborn kid.

Male Reproductive Health and Oral Microbiome

Male reproductive health has been demonstrated to be significantly impacted by periodontal disease:

•Health of the sperm: Studies have indicated that males with periodontal disease had poor sperm quality, including sperm with low motility30. The discovery of oral pathogenic bacteria in the semen of men with fertility problems has further clarified the close connection between mouth health and male reproductive health.

•Erectile Dysfunction: Men with periodontal disease are 2.85 times more likely to develop erectile dysfunction, according to research. An increase in nitric oxide (NO) production in the local blood vessels, which enables them to expand and increase blood flow, contributes to the development of an erection, which is brought on by an increase in blood flow to the penis after sexual excitement. Inhibiting NO signalling may cause chronic inflammation, which might originate in the mouth as in the case of periodontal disease, to cause erectile dysfunction.

The stomach is just one of the several sites that can contribute to this ongoing low-grade inflammation, further aggravating the problem. For instance, 94% of men with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) exhibited erectile dysfunction, according to an early study on the subject. Hence, improving oral and digestive health is a key objective for promoting male fertility.

What connection exists between oral health and sperm?

First off, there is a lot of bacterial growth in the mouth when it comes to gum disease, cavities, and tooth infections. Bacteria (which cause gum disease and proliferate inside cavities) Bacterial augmentation in other parts of the body may result from bacterial augmentation in the mouth.

Bacteriospermia occurs when bacteria, or signs of bacteria, are discovered in the semen. An excessively high white blood cell count in a semen assay would suggest potential bacteriospermia. Poor oral health has been linked to a higher incidence of bacteriospermia, according to studies.

Second, our immune system may overreact when our body is battling an illness (and tooth decay is an infection). Even if the infection and immune reaction are localised in the mouth, this can still cause further inflammation to spread throughout the body. This could then result in the immune system attacking healthy, non-threatened cells, such as sperm cells that are still developing.

Patients with periodontal disease should visit the dentist more frequently. Instead of every six months, cleanings are advised every three months. To rule out any underlying infertility difficulties, couples who have frequent, unprotected sexual encounters for more than a year but are still unable to conceive should contact a health specialist.

-----By Dr. Lakshmi Chirumamilla, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility, Hyderabad