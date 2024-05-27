At least 28 killed in Israeli strike near Rafah: Palestinian medics

Tel Aviv, May 27 (IANS/DPA) An Israeli airstrike near the southern Gaza city of Rafah hit tents housing displaced people, Palestinian medics said on Sunday evening.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said on X that there were "numerous" people killed and injured in the bombardment northwest of Rafah.

Medics in the Gaza Strip spoke of at least 28 people killed.

Footage from the scene showed the makeshift shelters on fire. It was not clear how many people may trapped or under the debris.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that the air raid hit a designated humanitarian zone for those who had been forced to evacuate Rafah due to the Israeli fighting.

The strike came just days after the International Court of Justice in The Hague ordered Israel to halt its assault on Rafah.

The information provided by the aid workers could not initially be independently verified.

Israeli media said the military is investigating the reports.

