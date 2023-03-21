In last 12 yrs, 190 cops booked in rape cases: MP minister Narottam Mishra

Bhopal, March 21 (IANS) At least 190 police personnel in Madhya Pradesh were facing charges of rape, state home minister Narottam Mishra told the House on Tuesday.

The minister informed that most rape charges were reported in Gwalior-Chambal region.

Mishra further told the House that Gwalior district was on top of the list as at least 64 police personnel were booked for alleged rape charges, while 28 cops were facing alleged rape charges in Morena district.

In state capital Bhopal, as many as 15 cops were booked on rape charges and six in Jabalpur district. The minister also clarified that these cases were reported in the last 12 years, and in many cases, cops were acquitted as the charges imposed against them were found fake.

The home minister revealed the figures while answering a question put up by former minister and Congress MLA Jitu Patwari. He sought an answer regarding the number of police personnel booked for rape charges, the number of encounters done by Madhya Pradesh police and the number people died in police custody.

Responding to that Mishra, who is the parliamentary affairs minister in Madhya Pradesh Assembly informed that as many as 45 encounters were reported between 2010 to 2022. He further told the House that out of total, 42 encounters were occurred in Gwalior district.

In the same period (from 2010 to 2022), 13 people were reported died in police custody, while 31 persons died by suicide in different jails in Madhya Pradesh.

