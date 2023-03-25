K'taka: Modi appeals to voters not to believe in Cong's guarantee schemes

Bengaluru, March 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made an appeal to the voters in poll-bound Karnataka not to believe in the guarantee schemes assured by the Congress.

"Congress leaders are promising guarantee schemes. Himachal Pradesh is an example that guarantee schemes do not work. They made tall promises there and did not give anything in the budget," he said.

Addressing a mega rally in Davanagere, Modi said the objective of uplifting Dalits and tribals is a priority for the BJP, and to fulfil these obligations, there is a need for clear majority.

"Do you want a stable government," the Prime Minister asked the gathering, adding, "We have not neglected the Dalits and tribals, nor exploited them. Karnataka has suffered in the past due to opportunist coalition governments."

"There should be a BJP government with a clear mandate in Karnataka. If majority is not attained, it will not help the state. A stable government is a must. A strong government should be in place for the future of Karnataka," Modi said.

The Prime Minister maintained that as a double-engine government is in place, the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, Whitefield Metrolink and other projects could take shape in Karnataka.

"The Congress-JD(S) coalition government had stopped the benefits of PM Kisan Samman Yojna," he said.

"BJP won the Mayoral elections in Kalaburagi, the hometurf of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. The march of victory has begun from there," Modi added.

Slamming Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, Modi referred to the video in which Siddaramaiah is seen slapping a Congress worker and said that those who cannot respect their own workers are talking about respecting the common man.

