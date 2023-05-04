Krishna Poonia takes out march in Jaipur in support of protesting wrestlers

Jaipur, May 4 (IANS) Rajasthan Congress MLA and Olympian Krishna Poonia took out a march in Jaipur on Thursday demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, before sitting on a dharna at the Gandhi Circle here.

Top wrestlers protesting at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi have demanded that Brij Bhushan should be arrested on charges of sexual harassment, among others.

Poonia alleged that the matter was being deliberately politicised. "No daughter can make such a big allegation just like that. Brij Bhushan should be arrested. The government is trying to save him," she added.

Krishna Poonia is also the president of the Rajasthan Sports Council.

Poonia said that wrestlers who won medals at events like the Olympics are crying on the streets and hence every player of Rajasthan is standing with them till the end in this fight for justice.

Poonia speaking to the media said that sportspersons have to follow Bhagat Singh's ideology and raise their voice against injustice. "Brij Bhushan Singh should be immediately arrested under the POCSO Act. Every party in the country should support these wrestlers," she added.

Poonia herself is an international gold medallist, track-and-field athlete, 2 times Olympics participant, Padma Shri and Arjuna Award recipient.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.