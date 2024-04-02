KGMU intern mowed down by truck in Lucknow

Lucknow, April 2 (IANS) A dental intern at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) was mowed down by a truck near her house on IIM road while she was on her way to the medical university on a two-wheeler.

The deceased was identified as Dr Dikshanvita Anand, a 2019 batch BDS student.

The victim succumbed to injuries on the spot. The driver managed to flee from the spot while the truck was seized, said police.

An FIR was lodged by her father Dr Anand Kumar regarding the incident. He is working with the state government and posted in Alamnagar.

Prof Soniya Nityanand, vice-chancellor KGMU, said, “The death has shocked us and the entire KGMU fraternity is with her family.”

Dr Anand Kumar told police that his daughter, 26, had left the house on her scooty for medical college and reached about 100 metres in front of Sahara City Home Gate when a truck coming from behind hit her.

