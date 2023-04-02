Kerala UDF to stage 'Satyagraha' in solidarity with Rahul

Thiruvananthapuram, April 2 (IANS) The Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) will conduct a one day 'Satyagraha' in front of the Kerala Raj Bhavan in support of Rahul Gandhi. who was disqualified from Parliament following conviction in a criminal defamation case.

Congress general secretary Tariq Anwar will inaugurate the one day Satyagraha in front of the Kerala Raj Bhavan at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. This was announced by former minister and UDF convenor, M.M. Hassan.

The UDF convenor said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP are "worried" at Rahul Gandhi's asking pointed questions on the relationship of Modi with Adani group and other corporates. He said that "this was fascism in the country".

Hassan also said that senior leaders of the Congress, including Kerala chief of Congress K. Sudhakaran, leader of the opposition V.D. Satheeshan, IUML leaders -- P.K. Kunhalikutty and M.K. Muneer, Kerala Congress (Joseph) group leaders -- P.J. Joseph MLA, Mons Joseph MLA, former Union Minister P.C. Thomas, Forward Block leader; G. Devarajan, RSP leader, and former Kerala minister Shibu Baby John and several other senior leaders of the opposition front will take part in the one-day 'Satyagraha'.

M.M. Hassan said that there was a planned conspiracy in the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi which was done immediately after the court verdict. He also said that "no court verdict is ultimate".

"In a democracy, people are the masters and the place of Rahul Gandhi is in their hearts," said Hassan.

