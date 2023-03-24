Keeping it casual and fuss free

Kiara Advani

Kiara pairs her distressed denims with a sleeveless blue shirt. She accessorised her airport-ready outfit with a cap, white sneakers, and a blue bag.

Sidharth Malhotra

When Sidharth arrived at the airport, he was seen with a red sweatshirt, black jeans, and sunglasses. He was carrying a brown and yellow backpack.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone was dressed in a casual knee-length dressing white. The dress has a collar and a high neckline.

Karisma Kapoor

Fabulous Karisma Kapoor was photographed as she arrived at the airport wearing a loose black shirt and pajamas.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika chose to wear a black t-shirt underneath an off-white shirt for her travel itinerary.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Vicky and Katrina dressed comfortably in tracksuits. Glares, caps and sneakers completed their look.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani keeps it sexy in a tank top and cargo pants.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan demonstrates how to tone things down using a colour-based game.

(Photo: instagram)

