Keeping it casual and fuss free
Kiara Advani
Kiara pairs her distressed denims with a sleeveless blue shirt. She accessorised her airport-ready outfit with a cap, white sneakers, and a blue bag.
Sidharth Malhotra
When Sidharth arrived at the airport, he was seen with a red sweatshirt, black jeans, and sunglasses. He was carrying a brown and yellow backpack.
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone was dressed in a casual knee-length dressing white. The dress has a collar and a high neckline.
Karisma Kapoor
Fabulous Karisma Kapoor was photographed as she arrived at the airport wearing a loose black shirt and pajamas.
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika chose to wear a black t-shirt underneath an off-white shirt for her travel itinerary.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal
Vicky and Katrina dressed comfortably in tracksuits. Glares, caps and sneakers completed their look.
Disha Patani
Disha Patani keeps it sexy in a tank top and cargo pants.
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan demonstrates how to tone things down using a colour-based game.
(Photo: instagram)
