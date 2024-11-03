J&K politicians condemn ‘Sunday Market’ terrorist attack in Srinagar

Srinagar, Nov 3 (IANS) Politicians cutting across political lines have condemned the grenade attack by terrorists at ‘Sunday Market’ in Srinagar on Sunday in which at least 10 people were injured.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah wrote on X that the last few days have been dominated by headlines of attacks and encounters in parts of the Valley.

"Today’s news of a grenade attack on innocent shoppers at the ‘Sunday Market’ in Srinagar is deeply disturbing. There can be no justification for targeting innocent civilians," the Chief Minister wrote on X.

He added that the security apparatus must do everything possible to end this spurt of attacks at the earliest so that people can go about their lives without any fear.

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the attack, terming it “heinous”.

“Condemn the heinous grenade attack in #Srinagar today. Such acts of #violence are deplorable and only serve to perpetuate a cycle of fear and hatred. Praying for the swift recovery of the injured,” the former Chief Minister wrote on X.

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said that those who aim to spread fear among the masses through acts of terror have neither achieved anything in the past nor will they succeed in the future.

“Violence only harms common people, who have already suffered for decades from deaths, destruction, and bloodshed in J&K. I am deeply saddened by the grenade attack at Srinagar's Sunday market, which injured six innocent civilians. I pray for their swift recovery,” he wrote on X.

J&K Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone also condemned the attack, saying, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent civilians injured in today’s tragic grenade attack near TRC in Srinagar.”

Meanwhile, the injured have been shifted to the SMHS hospital in Srinagar where their condition is said to be stable.

IGP Kashmir also visited the SMHS Hospital to inquire about the well-being of injured persons.

Earlier, terrorists hurled a grenade at a CRPF vehicle in Srinagar, but it missed the target and exploded on the road, injuring over a dozen pedestrians and shoppers, officials said.

Officials said that unidentified terrorists hurled a grenade at a CRPF mobile bunker vehicle near Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) crossing in Srinagar city.

The place, where the grenade exploded is thronged by shoppers on Sundays due to the ‘Sunday Market’ (hawkers selling warm clothes, blankets, jackets, utensils, crockery, shoes etc) operating in the area as shops etc are closed due to the weekend holiday.

The attack came a day after a Pakistani LeT top commander, Usman Bhai alias Chota Waleed was killed and four security men injured in a fierce gunfight in the Khanyar area of downtown Srinagar.

Last month, terrorists killed six non-local workers and a local doctor when they attacked a workers' camp in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal district. On October 25, terrorists killed three army soldiers and two civilian porters in the Botapathri area of Gulmarg ski resort in Baramulla district.

On November 1, terrorists fired at two non-locals in Mazhama village of the Magam area in the Budgam district.

NC President and former Chief Minister, Dr Farooq Abdullah has alleged that these attacks are being carried out to destabilise the political government headed by Omar Abdullah. He has demanded an independent probe to find out which agency is responsible for these attacks.

Notwithstanding his allegations, the intelligence agencies believe that the handlers of terrorism from across the border have been frustrated by peaceful, people-participative Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in J&K.

"These handlers of terrorism are giving their last push to disturb peace and tranquillity in J&K," said a top intelligence officer, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

