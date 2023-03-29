ITC Hotels launches its first Mementos property in India



Anil Chadha, Divisional Chief Executive, ITC Hotels said, "The addition of brand Mementos to our luxury hotels segment further strengthens ITC Hotels' luxury portfolio. Udaipur is rich in culture and tradition and celebrates poetry, literature, painting, sculpture, and theatre. Building on the legacy of ITC Hotels' iconic properties in India, Mementos Udaipur is a befitting tribute to the rich heritage, grandeur, and vibrant spirit of Rajasthan. We are confident that this world-class property will make a meaningful contribution to the tourism landscape of Rajasthan."

Nestled in close proximity to Nathdwara and Eklingji temple, 40 minutes from Udaipur airport, and just 20 km from the city, Mementos Udaipur is spread over an area of around 50 acres and is an exquisite resort that holds the promise of a relaxed and an intimate getaway.

This hillside resort blends classical elegance with a distinctive regional allure that's infused in its service, cuisine, and rituals - promising a truly immersive experience. The resort has cluster villas with 117 keys, every villa opens to a beautiful view of the panoramic Aravali bringing fine modern heritage set amidst an uninterrupted landscape that provides all the ingredients for an invigorating or intimate relaxed getaway. The clusters come with an exclusive pool and a personal deck for bespoke moments. Mementos Udaipur is one of nature's best-kept secrets!

Vijendra Singh Choudhary, Owner, of Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya, Udaipur said, "On this momentous occasion, we are thrilled to be the first property under ITC Hotel's 'Mementos' brand which stands for luxury the Indian way in Udaipur. With ITC Hotels, expertise in this space, and our strength in delivering this landmark product, Mementos Udaipur, I am very confident that the property will enhance the tourism potential of Udaipur."

The expansive Mementos Udaipur property represents regional customs through culinary marvels like the award-winning northwest frontier cuisine "Kebabs & Kurries," which has been perfected over years of study by the renowned chefs of ITC Hotels.

