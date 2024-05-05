IPL 2024: LSG v KKR overall head-to-head; When and where to watch

Lucknow, May 5 (IANS) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will play host to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their final home game of the IPL 2024 on Sunday evening.

LSG are currently third on the points table with 12 points from 10 matches and a net run rate of 0.094 while KKR have 14 points from as 10 games with the healthiest net run rate among all teams at 1.098.

LSG have faced KKR four times and their only loss to them came in their previous encounter in Kolkata last month.

LSG v KKR head-to-head 4-

Lucknow Super Giants: 3

Kolkata Knight Riders: 1

LSG v KKR match time: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

LSG v KKR match venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Live broadcast of LSG v KKR match on television in India: The LSG v KKR match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of LSG v KKR available on JioCinema.

Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Prerak Mankad, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, Matt Henry, Yash Thakur, Devdutt Padikkal, Shamar Joseph

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Harshit Rana, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar

