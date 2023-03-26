iPhone 14 Plus in yellow will charm your senses, uplift mood

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) What does the colour yellow signify in India? Well, for some, it is the onset of the new harvest season and for others, it is the colour of purity, victory and, surprisingly, sensuality too.

It is clear that yellow has much symbolic meaning for millions and Apple has understood this ancient colour's natural bonding with people, thus bringing iPhone 14 and 14 Plus in yellow finish that looks awesome.

Beautifully designed and built to last, iPhone 14 Plus has a durable Ceramic Shield front cover, an updated internal design for better sustained performance and easier repairs, and enhanced battery life.

The 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus actually offers the longest battery life of any iPhone ever, according to the company.

Will the new Apple device in yellow uplift your mood and senses? Let us find out.

It includes a dual-camera system for stunning photos and videos, the powerful A15 Bionic chip, and innovative safety capabilities, including Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection (available in select countries and yet to come to India).

On the design front, apart from a stunning yellow finish, iPhone 14 Plus features a durable aerospace-grade aluminium design that is water- and dust-resistant.

IT comes with a Ceramic Shield front cover that is tougher than any other smartphone glass, protecting the iPhone from common spills and accidents.

The device includes a Super Retina XDR display with OLED technology that supports 1200 nits of peak HDR brightness, along with support for Dolby Vision.

The larger display of iPhone 14 Plus is apt for watching content and streaming your favourite movies and TV shows.

The advanced dual-camera system features an impressive new pro-level Main camera with a larger sensor for amazing photos and videos, as well as an Ultra Wide camera to capture unique perspectives.

It offers a new front TrueDepth camera that automatically focuses on multiple subjects at different distances for sharper close-ups and beautiful group selfies.

And the larger aperture will help capture brighter colour and finer detail in low-light scenes.

The Photonic Engine tool is able to preserve subtle textures, provide better colour, and maintain more information in a photo through a deep integration of hardware and software.

Video features like Action mode and Cinematic mode are available on the device, which are breaking film-making barriers.

Action mode enables smooth-looking video that adjusts to significant shakes and motion -- even when video is being captured in the middle of the action.

Cinematic mode supports 4K at 30 fps and 4K at 24 fps, enabling a beautiful depth-of-field effect that automatically changes focus in a simple and intuitive way to capture cinema-style moments.

The A15 Bionic chip brings powerful, pro-level performance. The 5-core GPU enables faster speeds for demanding workloads and even smoother graphics for video apps and high-performance gaming.

The 6-core CPU with two performance and four efficiency cores handles intensive tasks with ease, and the 16-core Neural Engine is capable of 15.8 trillion operations per second, enabling even faster machine learning computations for features in iOS 16 and third-party app experiences.

iPhone 14 Plus is now available in six colours: midnight, starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, blue, purple, and the all-new yellow.

The device is currently available in yellow in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, starting at Rs 89,900.

Conclusion: The iPhone 14 Plus in yellow looks stunning and offers better battery life and a powerful dual-camera system for pro-level photos and videos.

"How lovely yellow is! It stands for the sun," said Vincent Van Gogh, one of the most famous and influential figures in the Western art history.

The natural ancient colour now also stands for iPhone 14 Plus!

