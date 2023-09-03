Insulting Sanatan dharma will lead to INDIA bloc's fall in 2024: Amit Shah

Jaipur, Sep 3 (IANS) In a scathing attack on Tamil Nadu Minister Udaynidhi Stalin for his remarks, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that Opposition bloc INDIA's talk about ending Sanatan Dharma would lead to their doom.

Addressing a gathering before flagging off the BJP's Parivartan Yatra from Dungarpur, he termed opposition bloc INDIA as "Ghamandiya Gathbandhan" and said it can got to any extent for vote bank politics.

Shah said in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the opposition bloc will get decimated to the extent that it won't be visible even with a telescope.

Attacking the INDIA bloc, Shah said, "There are so many corruption charges against UPA and hence its name has been changed to INDIA. For the past two days, the opposition bloc is insulting country's heritage and saying that Sanatan Dharma should be abolished."

He said, "In 2014, we bagged 55 per cent votes and 25 seats, in 2019, we bagged 61 per cent votes and 25 seats were given to Modi, now in 2024, what will Rajasthan do, ’25 ki 25 seats doge’, he asked, to which the crowd said yes.

He highlighted the BJP's schemes and asked what Congress has done. "We gave crores for development of railways, road, Kota airport, Udaan scheme. I have presented report card of BJP of last nine years, now Congress should also give its report card for last five years," he said.

"I am son of a 'Baniya', I have come along with all calculations. UPA-led govt ruled for 10 years and in all these years, it gave Rs 1.60 lakh to Rajasthan, however the Modi government gave over Rs 8 lakh crore people in 9 years. Why Rajasthan people were meted out with injustice by the Congress," Shah said.

He said that Gehlot government failed to provide power to people and security to women, he added.

Hitting out at the Congress, Shah said, "It launched Rahul 20 times and failed.”

"Gehlot's corruption worth hundreds of crores of rupees is recorded in red diary, as claimed by his former minister," Shah said.

He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has once said that "Hindu organisations are more dangerous than LeT".

