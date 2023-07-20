Indian men's football team rises to 99 in FIFA rankings

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Indian men's football team climbed a rank in the latest FIFA rankings, released on Thursday, to be placed in the 99th position.

The Blue Tigers are unbeaten in 2023 and have picked up three trophies winning the Hero Tri-Nation Cup, Hero Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championship in the calendar year.

"ᴡᴇ ᴍᴀʀᴄʜ ᴏɴ.. India climbed up to 99 in the latest official @FIFAcom world ranking #BlueTigers #IndianFootball," said the Indian football team in a tweet.

Sunil Chhetri and Co. are unbeaten in their last eleven matches, winning seven during the process.

Under head coach Igor Stimac, the national team seems to be picking up form at the right time with the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers scheduled to take place later this year and the AFC Asian in January 2024.

The Indian team has achieved a double-digit ranking after five years and will hope to further climb the ladder in the coming months.

India will next be in action in September when they travel to Thailand to take part in the King’s Cup followed by a visit to Malaysia to participate in the Merdeka tournament before the World Cup qualifiers begin.

The Blue Tigers will thus enter an action-packed and crucial stretch of months as they look to showcase their ability on the biggest stage in Asia.

