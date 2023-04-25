India-US joint air exercise COPE India 2023 concludes

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) The sixth edition of the joint air exercise -- 'Cope India 2023' -- between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the United States Air Force (USAF), which was conducted over the last two weeks at the Air Force Stations in Kalaikunda, Panagarh and Agra, concluded on Monday.

According to an official statement, the exercise involved participation of frontline IAF aircraft, including Rafale, Tejas, Su-30MKI, Jaguar, C-17 and C-130. The USAF in turn had fielded the F-15 'Strike Eagle' fighter, C-130, MC-130J, C-17 and the B1B, a strategic bomber aircraft.

Japanese Air Self Defence Force aircrew also participated in the exercise as an observer.

This joint exercise provided an opportunity for the participants of all countries to exchange ideas and best practices through interactions, exchanges and combined missions.

Cultural exchanges were also organised during the exercise to reinforce the bond of friendship and camaraderie.

The exercise reaffirmed the deep-rooted commitment to maintain and strengthen the relationship between the two Air Forces, boosting international cooperation between the two largest democracies.

