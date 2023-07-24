IIT Hyderabad student goes missing

Hyderabad, July 24 (IANS) A student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad has gone missing, police said.

Karthik, a B. Tech second year student, left the campus on July 17, but did not return causing concern to the authorities and the family. His phone was also switched off.

On receipt of the information from the IIT authorities, his parents rushed to the institute on July 19. They lodged a complaint with Sangareddy rural police.

Police learnt to have traced the mobile phone signal to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. A team of policemen along with Karthik’s parents left for Visakhapatnam.

The student hails from Miryalguda in Nalgonda district. IIT Hyderabad is located at Kandi in Sangareddy district.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.