Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco Tie the Knot: Their Net Worth and Extensive Real Estate Fortune Revealed

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Tie the Knot: Know Their Net Worth and Extensive Real Estate Fortune

Actor and singer Selena Gomez tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and mega music producer Benjamin Joseph, popularly known as Benny Blanco, in an intimate yet lavish ceremony at Sea Crest Nursery in Santa Barbara on September 27.

The couple confirmed their union as Gomez shared a series of dreamy wedding photos on her Instagram, offering fans a glimpse of the magical weekend celebration.

According to reports, the couple spent over $4 million on the multi-day festivities, which included a rehearsal dinner at a Hope Ranch estate on Friday night, September 26, followed by a grand reception under elegantly decorated white tents on Saturday, September 27.

The ceremony brought together 170 close friends and family, including A-list celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Paris Hilton, and Gomez’s co-stars from Only Murders in the Building—Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Paul Rudd. Singer Ed Sheeran, Ashley Park, and her Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie also attended, adding to the star-studded affair.

Guests stayed at the luxurious El Encanto Hotel, where rooms reportedly cost around $3,500 per night.

Prior to the main event, Benny Blanco reportedly celebrated his bachelor party at a $25,000-per-night villa in Las Vegas, while Selena enjoyed a lavish yacht-filled bachelorette getaway in Cabo San Lucas.

For her wedding day, Gomez chose a timeless, classic bride look, walking down the aisle in a custom Ralph Lauren halter-neck satin gown, meticulously hand-draped and embroidered. She paired the elegant gown with platinum and diamond earrings from Tiffany & Co. and styled her hair in Hollywood Glamour Marcel Waves for a sophisticated finish.

Benny Blanco complemented her look in a classic Ralph Lauren tuxedo, complete with a ruffled button-down shirt and bowtie, exuding understated elegance.

The celebration was a perfect blend of intimacy, glamour, and star-studded excitement, reflecting both Gomez and Blanco’s personalities. Their wedding not only marked a new chapter in their lives but also set a benchmark for celebrity celebrations, balancing grandeur with heartfelt personal moments.

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco: Net Worth and Real Estate Fortune

Benny Blanco's net worth is estimated at $50 million as of 2025. This wealth stems from his prolific career as a music producer and songwriter, collaborating with top artists like Ed Sheeran, Maroon 5, Rihanna, Britney Spears, and Katy Perry.

In 2019, Blanco sold 93 songs to Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited for an undisclosed amount, with comparable deals suggesting a payout between $40–$50 million.

Additionally, he has built an impressive real estate portfolio, including properties in New York City, West Hollywood, Malibu. Blanco owns a $3.4 million condominium in New York City, and two homes in West Hollywood, one of which is worth $2.34 million. The music producer also owns a Hollywood mansion priced at $9.2 million.

More recently, Blanco and Gomez purchased a $35 million estate in Beverly Hills in 2025.

As for Selena Gomez, her net worth is estimated at $1.3 billion as of 2025, according to Bloomberg. This substantial wealth is largely attributed to her cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty, which has achieved significant commercial success. Her earnings from acting, music, endorsements, and other ventures further contribute to her billionaire status.

Together, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco represent a formidable power couple in the entertainment industry, combining their talents and financial success.