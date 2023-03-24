HireMee launches AI employability test for graduates in tough job market

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Amid growing layoffs especially in the tech industry, talent acquisition and talent management platform HireMee on Friday announced an employability test for graduates to gain an edge with prospective employers.

The HireMee's 100-minute online test is a proven diagnostic assessment to calibrate employability skills of youth.

Engineering graduates of the 2023 batch and earlier can take the test from the comfort of their home or college on a computer or a mobile phone through a downloadable app.

The employability test, tailored for a test taker's area of engineering specialisation, is backed by artificial intelligence (AI) to check impersonation and to prevent test takers seeking external help.

"The test is a great opportunity for job aspirants to get differentiated based on their employability scores and stand out when shared with hundreds of employers who honour the HireMee scores," said Venkatraman Umakanth, Senior Vice President and Head, HireMee.

The HireMee employability score generated after a scientific assessment on nine different parameters -- including verbal, logic, and quantitative aptitude, personality traits, communication, computer skills, and core technical competencies.

After completing the assessment, offered at no cost, the test takers can upload three 20-second videos to cover "About Me", "My Skills" and "Area of Interest" that demonstrate a candidate's aspirations and communication skills.

A hiring company's recruiting teams can filter candidates with scorecards matching their requirements and video profiles.

"The scientifically comprehensive assessment helps companies to identify the most suitable candidates based on their specified psychometric or personality cut off scores and put them through the next steps of recruitment process thereby reducing their recruitment cycle time and associated cost," Venkatraman added.

Companies such as BOSCH, Essar Oil & Gas, IndiaMART, Instakart, MRF, PlanetSpark and Vee Technologies have partnered with HireMee to assess engineering graduates before hiring them for the company's operations.

In addition, nearly 500 companies use the HireMee platform for talent acquisition.

