October- International Breast Cancer Awareness Youth 15th Edition Of 'Paint The City Pink' Campaign In Hyderabad

Usha Lakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation Illuminates Charminar, Buddha Statue,T-Hub, Prasads Imax, Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge & KIMS Hospitals In Pink To Commemorate Intertnational Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The Hon'ble Governor Has Given Permission To Usha Lakshmi Breast Caner Foundation To Illuminate Raj Bhavan In Pink On 20 Oct

The Only City In The World To Have So Many Monuments and Buildings Turn Pink In One Night Since 15 Years

October is world over recognised as International Breast cancer Awareness month. Every 4 minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer and every 8 minutes a woman succumbs to the disease, making it the commonest cancer affecting women in India. With 200, 000 new cases every year & 100, 000 deaths per annum, for every two women diagnosed with breast cancer, one woman dies of it in India.

Several iconic monuments & prominent buildings - Charminar, Buddha statue, T -Hub, Prasads Imax, Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge & KIMS Hospital have been illuminated in PINK this evening for a record 15th consecutive year by Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation (a not for profit breast cancer charity) to mark the beginning of International Breast Cancer Awareness month. Illumination of prominent buildings in PINK is just one way to attract the attention and curiosity of people and raise the awareness about importance of early detection. The idea started off in the year 2000, when Estee Lauder group of companies illuminated their buildings world over in PINK to mark the beginning of International Breast cancer Awareness month.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr. P. Raghu Ram, Founder, CEO & Director of Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation who has been spearheading the Pink Ribbon Campaign since 15 years said “Hyderabad is the only city in the world where so many historic monuments and prominent buildings have been turning PINK in one night for 15 consecutive years. The aim of PAINT THE CITY PINK CAMPAIGN to spread the message of Hope, Survival and Courage to those who have fought breast cancer, and equally, remind people that women over 40 must get themselves an annual Screening Mammogram to detect breast cancer early.

As breast cancer cannot be prevented, the only way to fight breast cancer is early detection. Women of all ages must be “Breast Aware” and report any new changes in the breast to their doctor without delay. Above all, women 40 years and over must get an annual screening mammogram done, which ensures early detection and is the key to saving more lives from the commonest cancer affecting women in India.”

Dr Smt Tamilisai Soundararajan, Hon’ble Governor of Telangana, has given permission to the Foundation to illuminate Raj Bhavan in PINK for the FOURTH consecutive on 30 October, making this the only Raj Bhavan in the Country to support breast cancer awareness campaign. Other Prominent monuments and buildings that also turn PINK in October world over include the White House, Empire State Building, Buckingham Palace, Tower of London & Eifel tower, amongst others.

Established in 2007, Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation - a not for profit breast cancer Charity based out of Hyderabad has been working with missionary zeal to transform breast cancer from a “taboo issue” to a much commonly discussed one through a number of innovative initiatives over the past 16 years, thus bringing about the much needed awareness about the importance of EARLY DETECTION, resulting in many lives being saved from the commonest cancer affecting women in India.