Founder of Filmi Indo Turkish Alliance, Mr. Tajamul Hussain, Forges Cultural and Cinematic Bond Between Turkey and Telugu Film Industry

In a significant stride towards fostering a deeper connection between the Turkish and Telugu film industries, Mr. Tajamul Hussain, the visionary founder and CEO of Filmi Indo Turkish Alliance ,Hashmi Group, has embarked on a journey that could redefine the landscape of cinematic collaboration. Based in the picturesque city of Tokat, Turkey, Mr. Hussain's company specializes in film production and line production, offering a comprehensive suite of services to international filmmakers and production houses. These services encompass everything from beautiful shooting locations in Turkey to local crew, cutting-edge equipment, reliable transportation, state-of-the-art studios, and adept talent management.

Recently, Mr. Hussain undertook a momentous journey from Turkey to Telangana, India, to engage with the stalwarts of the thriving Telugu film industry. His efforts have borne fruit, as he successfully secured crucial backing from key figures within the Telugu cinema realm. Notably, he met with Mr. Vishnu Manchu, a prominent lead actor in Telugu cinema and the President of the Movie Artist Association. The outcome of this encounter was undeniably positive and forward-moving, as both parties recognized the immense potential in collaborating across borders.

Further solidifying his foothold, Mr. Hussain also held productive discussions with Mr. Basi Reddy, the former President of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce. The constructive nature of this meeting ensured substantial support for Filmi Indo Turkish Alliance's endeavors, with Mr. Reddy expressing his resolute commitment to the cause.

The spotlight then turned to a charismatic invitation from Mr. Naresh, a distinguished actor-producer, former President of the Movie Artist Association, and a prominent figure in the Indian film business. Their rendezvous, set against the opulent backdrop of Mr. Naresh's residence, signaled a new chapter of cooperation. The gathering brimmed with promising dialogues and encouraging commitments, effectively solidifying the Telugu film industry's allegiance to Mr. Hussain's mission.

Eager to establish a cultural bridge, Mr. Hussain extended his outreach to governmental officials, filmmakers, and talent within the Telugu cinema sphere. He extended warm invitations to them to explore Turkey's film tourism potential and the array of incentives offered by the Turkish government, including subsidies and tax rebates. His company serves as a comprehensive one-stop destination for all stages of filmmaking, from shooting and production to post-production and talent management. Moreover, Mr. Hussain's visionary aspiration to establish an international film academy and a cutting-edge film city in Turkey with the technical and logistical support of the Telugu film industry has sparked genuine excitement.

Recognizing his exceptional contribution to fostering cultural and cinematic ties between India and Turkey, Mr. Tajamul Hussain received the esteemed KL Saigal Award. This prestigious honor was bestowed upon him at the Jammu and Kashmir International Film Festival on August 5th in Jammu. Southern star actor Suman Talwar and Bollywood luminary Yashpal Sharma, along with other dignitaries, have graced the event to commemorate Mr. Hussain's commitment to the harmonious Indo-Turkish cultural exchange and burgeoning film tourism endeavors.

Mr. Hussain's journey stands as a testament to the power of cinematic collaboration transcending geographical boundaries and cultural disparities. His tireless efforts serve as a catalyst for a vibrant new chapter in both Turkish and Telugu film industries, one that promises innovation, growth, and shared prosperity.