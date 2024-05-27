Groundsmen, curators at 10 regular IPL venues to get Rs 25 lakh each: Jay Shah

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Monday announced that the groundsmen and curators at the 10 regular IPL venues will receive Rs 25 lakh each while the ground staff of the three additional venues will get Rs 10 lakh each.

The 17th edition of the IPL concluded on Sunday after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) crushed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to lift their third title in the tournament.

"The unsung heroes of our successful T20 season are the incredible ground staff who worked tirelessly to provide brilliant pitches, even in difficult weather conditions. As a token of our appreciation, the groundsmen and curators at the 10 regular IPL venues will receive INR 25 lakhs each, and the same at the 3 additional venues will get INR 10 lakhs each. Thank you for your dedication and hard work!," Shah wrote on X.

This year's IPL was played across 13 venues around the country after Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals added an extra home venue to their schedule.

Delhi played their few matches in Visakhapatnam other than Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Punjab played in Dharamsala other than Mullanpur while Rajasthan chose Guwahati as their second home ground after Jaipur.

