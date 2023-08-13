Football: Paris Saint-Germain reinstate Kylian Mbappe with first team after fruitful talks

Paris, Aug 13 (IANS) A few days after making clear that their French World Cup winner will not train with the first team till the contract dispute is resolved, Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday announced that Kylian Mbappe has been reintegrated with the first squad of the football club.

The French champions had accepted a world-record transfer deal with a Saudi club but the deal did not go through as the player rejected it.

But on Sunday, PSG indicated that the issue has been resolved and the player has been reinstated with the squad ahead of the opening game against Lorient.

"Following very constructive, positive talks between PSG and Kylian Mbappé before the game vs Lorient, the player has been reinstated into first team training squad this morning," PSG said in a statement put out through its social media accounts.

Mbappe, the 24-year-old French captain who still has one year remaining on his contract, is reportedly unwilling to renew his contract with the club. Therefore, PSG is eager to prevent losing Mbappe on a free transfer and, as a result, they have put him up for sale to secure a transfer fee.

As a result, the French star was also left out of the PSG squad for the pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea.

He subsequently refused any discussion with the representatives of Saudi Arabia’s most successful club Al Hilal made a world record offer of 259 million pounds (300 million euro) for the French striker. But Mbappe had rejected that offer.

