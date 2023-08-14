'Prem Kumar' Can Be Watched And Enjoyed With Entire Family - Director Abhishek Maharshi

Santosh Soban starrer latest film 'Prem Kumar' co-starring Raasi Singh, Ruchitha Sadineni is Produced under Saranga Entertainments Pvt Ltd by Shiva Prasad Panneeru. Writer Abhishek Maharshi is making his directorial debut. The film which is made with love and entertaining elements is getting ready to release on August 18th. On this occasion, Direction Abhishek Maharshi interacted with the media about the film. Here's the transcript of the interview.

What is your background? How did this film begin?

- I worked as a ghostwriter for films. I wrote for shows in OTT. I met Santosh Soban after he completed his first film Paper Boy. We both wanted to do a short film. Finally, we came here today to make a full-length feature film. We selected a story out of thirty stories I have written. That's how the 'Prem Kumar' story got finalized. Santosh and Shiva both believed in my comedy timing.

Have you worked as an assistant to any writer or director?

- This film got delayed due to COVID. This film is based on a very new point. I didn't work as an assistant to anyone. But, I worked as a writer for many production houses. My acting career also helped me while directing this film.

Which director's influence did you have while making this film?

- Hanu Raghavapudi, Sukumar, Vamshi Paidipally, Trivikram, Nagesh Kukunoor... all of these make films with perfect planning. Each one of them has their style. When I interacted with them as an actor, I learned a lot of things from them. Those experiences came in handy for this film.

What do you say about the comments comparing your film with Vishwak Sen's film?

- Hero comes in during the climax scenes and stops the heroine's marriage in films. Hero and Heroines unite at the end. No one thinks about that bridegroom who was supposed to get married to the heroine. He also has a life. We tried to narrate this point through 'Prem Kumar'. I was a bit worried when I watched Vishwak Sen starrer Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam's teaser. It was similar to my concept. But, I came to know it was a different concept after speaking to the director.

Any changes after the formation of the script?*

- We don't have any creative differences in our team. After we locked the script, no one tried to correct it. Santosh once agrees to do a film and okayed the script, he does whatever the director asks him to do. We didn't make any changes after the script got finalized.

Tell us about your music director?

- I know music director Anant Srikar since his studying days. He worked for Sri Charan Pakala. The comedy genre is new to him. He gave music in a fusion style. Re-recording came out superbly. You will experience new sounds in the theatres.

How did the story and title emerge?

- I got inspired by the films Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Nuvve Nuvve and wrote this story. A man's life gets destroyed after marriage. What happens if his marriage gets canceled at the last minute... I thought about several points and wrote this story. Even I saw some incidents in real life too.

Tell us about Producer Shiva Prasad?

- Our Shiva Prasad is passionate about films. He didn't want to Produce films for just namesake. Santosh, Shiva and I believe coming here from scratch is a success.

About your future projects?

- 'Prem Kumar' can be watched with the entire family. It doesn't have any vulgarity or cuss words. We can watch this film and enjoy it with our parents. The film goes entertainingly throughout. Me and my wife also did guest roles in the film. I want to make a completely serious film. The story is also completed. The entire script will be ready by September.