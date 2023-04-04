Balagam - the heart-touching movie from Venu Yeldandi, continues to trend for its concept of delving into human emotions and sibling relations.So much so that the film solved a feud between two brothers and reunited them.he incident was reported from Laxmanchanda mandal in Nirmal district of Telangana.

The movie was released on March 3 in theaters and in a unique trend is now being screened in villages in the State. As per reports in Telangana Today two brothers, Gurram Posulu and Gurram Ravi after watching this movie in their village, decided to sort out their differences and resolved their 3-year-old land dispute in presence of members of their community and Sarpanch Muthya Reddy, in Laxmanchanda mandal center on Sunday.

Their reunion is now going viral on social media, via WhatsApp and Instagram, and shared by many people.

In another story shared by the director, the film inspired a large joint family of more than 45 members hailing from the Mancherial district to unite and watch the film together.

