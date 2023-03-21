Manish Malhotra to Shantanu & Nikhil, Niharika NM becomes fashion designer’s favourite creator 

It was during the lockdown in 2020 that a girl with relatable and hilarious videos had gone viral. Her super fun and entertaining videos had become a source of happiness for people. And since then, there is no looking back. Yes, we are talking about Global Content Creator, Niharika NM, who has been adding new feathers to her talent cape with her every move in the creator economy. After entertaining her over 3 million followers for years, Niharika is now making some bold moves in the fashion world by working with some of the biggest names in the industry.

Be it walking the ramp for the first time for Sameer Madan at Lakme Fashion Week to being one of the favourite names for designers like Shantnu & Nikhil and Gaurav Gupta, Niharika has secured a strong foothold for herself in the fashion industry.

Here are five outings of Niharika NM proving that she is here to stay and slay:

1. Niharika NM walks the ramp for Sameer Madan at Lakme Fashion Week

Niharika NM opened the show for an ace designer, Sameer Madan’s Summer Cruise ’23 Collection called ‘Untamed: The Wild Thing’ at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI. The creator aced the runway by dressed in a classic white outfit with a pinch of leopard print complimenting the creator’s brawny vibe. The outfit was also paired with a leopard corset and a trench coat. Her first walk on the ramp broke many stereotypes as she also became the first creator from the non-fashion category to open and close a show at Lakme Fashion Week.

2. Niharika NM attends by invite-only studio launch for designer Punit Balana

Dressed in Punit Balana’s finest ensemble, Niharika NM graced the invite-only studio opening event of the ace designer, looking alluring. She chose to wear a white cut-work saree with aesthetic black threadwork over the pallu and blouse. Keeping her makeup minimal, Niharika styled her saree with oxidised earrings and bangles. It was a rare sight to witness Niharika in a saree and Punit pulled it off effortlessly for her.

3. Niharika NM grace international sensation Gaurav Gupta’s studio launch

Joining the likes of Jr. NTR, Jenna Ortega, and Ashley Park, Niharika NM became a muse for international sensation, Gaurav Gupta. Niharika graced the studio launch of the versatile designer dressed in his classic asymmetrical ruffled one-shoulder gown, looking captivating.

4. Niharika NM attends Manish Malhotra’s fashion show at Lakme Fashion WeekLegend Manish Malhotra too invited Niharika NM to attend the finale show at Lakme Fashion Week staged by him. She looked bewitching opting for a black-on-black look with an asymmetrical printed corset from Manish’s latest collection- Diffuse.

5. Niharika NM at Shantnu & Nikhil’s studio launch

Adding another big name to her fashionable outings, Niharika NM graced the studio opening for Shantnu & Nikhil amongst celebrities like Kriti Sanon. Wearing a pleated colour block saree gown from his collection, Niharika stole the thunder by looking glamorous.

Niharika NM’s sartorial fashion choices for various events have become the talk of the town and she is indeed here to make more heads turn for her in awe!