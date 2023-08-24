king of kotha imdb rating

Dulquer Salmaan's King Of Kotha hit the theatres today. King of Kotha seems to have struck the right chord with the audience. Fans can't stop gushing about the film especially Duqluer's performance and music of the film.

The evening shows in Kerala and other cities are getting picked. King Of Kotha is expected to have a huge opening at the box office.

Did you know King Of Kotha's rating on IMDb? The online database of information related to films where the public vote on a scale of ten has Dulquer Salmaan's King Of Kotha at a rating of 9.1 which is the highest rating compared to other movies.

Other than Dulquer Salmaan, the film also features Dancing Rose, Prasanna, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod, Gokul Suresh, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna, Vada Chennai Saran, and Anikha Surendran in key roles.

King Of Kotha is directed by Abhilash Joshiy. The film is produced by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films, in association with Zee Studios.