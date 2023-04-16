Indo-Australian Song Released by Melodious Maestro Armaan Malik

In 2017, an Indian media and film production company was established in Australia as 'Melbourne Mama Makers'.

With beautiful lyrics by 'Ravi Anand Veludandi' and innovative direction by 'Satish Varma', the song 'I see you see the Moon' was shot. The song captures the essence of romance with the beauty of love, its mesmerizing melody and heartfelt lyrics, blending tenderness and affection.

Melodious maestro 'Armaan Malik' said it was thrilling to be a part of this lovely melody. Also, the talented team of Melbourne Mama Makers has his praises. He said that he sincerely wants the new generation to come forward and create more beautiful projects beyond the boundaries.

Released by Armaan Malik, this song is already winning the hearts of music lovers all over the world. With stunning visuals and thrilling music, it leaves the audience spellbound.