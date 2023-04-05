Indian Idol 2: Youngest Contestant Pranathi Wins Judges’ Applause

OTT platform AHA which is streaming the ‘Indian Idol 2’ has been getting a good response from music aficionados. Thanks to the show the contestants are turning into overnight celebrities with their talented performances, and one such contestant is 14- year-old Ayyan Pranathi.

One of the youngest contestants in the show Pranathi enthralled the Telugu audiences with her cute expressions and vocals while rendering the “Mastaru….Mastaru” song from the movie ‘‘Sir’’. She became so famous that the song music composer SS Thaman was so impressed that he heaped praises on Pranitha’s performance and the other judges Geetha Madhuri, singer Karthik, and Nandamuri Balakrishna lauded her performance and prophesied that she would become a great singer in the future. Pranathi is also being trained in music by her father apart from her classical music guru which left SS Thaman mighty impressed.