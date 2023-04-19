Geetha Subramanyam Web Series Is Back With Season 3

Romantic comedy Geetha Subramanyam original web series is back with season 3 and is all set for worldwide release!

After the incredible success of the first two seasons, 'Geetha Subramanyam 3' will star a new couple -Supraj Ranga as Subramanyam and the charming Abhignya Vuthaluru as Geetha. This 8- episodic series promises to be a beautiful and relatable take on modern-day romance, showcasing the everyday struggles of relationships and modern lives.

To give the viewers a sneak peek into the love story, Geetha Subramanyam 3 revolves around the lives of Geetha and Subbu who work together in a software company. They are put into a new project with a bizarre rule that forbids any romantic relationships between employees. Despite the rule, Geetha and Subbu fall in love, and their days become a juggling act of hiding their true feelings from their colleagues.

Produced by Tamada Media and directed by Siva Sai Vardhan, the series is aired on the OTT platform Aha and will be released on May 5th, 2023.

