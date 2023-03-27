Divo Signs Indian Music Composer And Artist Duo Vivek-Mervin

Mumbai: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies, which has recently been acquired by Warner Music India, has signed up music composer duo Vivek-Mervin for their artist services. Vivek-Mervin duo consist of Vivek Siva and Mervin Solomon, who are known for their work in Tamil language films.

They are among the mainstream film composers who have embraced this music consumption transition over the last decade and released songs for films. They have today released their latest offering, a Tamil single called ADDICTIVE.

As the title suggest, ADDICTIVE is about a boy getting addictive about his girl crush and is ready to let go of all the worldly pleasures and goes on to say that she is more addictive than all of them. It is an upbeat pop song which is shot in the beautiful locations of Switzerland and France. The video also features actors from France - Kanika & Mehmet who play the love interests.

The song ADDICTIVE is penned by lyricists, Nixon and Bala, sung and also performed by the duo themselves, Vivek Siva and Mervin Solomon. The video is directed by Thushy Sivan (Paris). As part of the association, Divo will be looking after the entire distribution on streaming platforms, publishing along with influencer and content marketing.