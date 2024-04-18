Concept films like My Dear Donga will be made by us: Maheshwar Reddy of CAM Entertainments

Abhinav Gomatam shines in the titular role of "My Dear Donga," alongside Shalini Kondepudi, Divya Sripada, Nikhil Gajula, Vamsidhar Goud, and Shashank Manduri in key roles. Produced by Gojala Maheshwar Reddy under the CAM Entertainment banner, the film is set for release on the popular Telugu OTT platform 'Aha.' To promote the film, a trailer launch event took place at Hyderabad's Prasad's Lab on Wednesday, graced by the talented actor Priyadarshi as the chief guest.

During the event, Music Director Ajay Arsada commented, "It's great to work with Abhinav again. His comedic timing in 'My Dear Donga' is exceptional, delivering radical comedy that's thoroughly enjoyable. Aha deserves special mention for its support. I anticipate more exciting projects from Aha."

Producer Maheshwar Reddy expressed, "Shalini's contribution as a writer and actor in 'My Dear Donga' has been instrumental. She handpicked the director and played a pivotal role in this successful project. Aha's involvement was crucial too, nurturing new talent and offering creative freedom. Director Sarvanga has achieved remarkable results within a modest budget and tight schedule. The music elevates the film, particularly the chemistry between Shalini and Abhinav. CAM Entertainment aims to foster newcomer-friendly cinema—talented storytellers are encouraged to reach out."

Actor Nikhil shared, "This is my first pre-release event. Abhinav Anna has been a supportive anchor. Shalini's dual role as a writer and actor, reminiscent of Sidhu and Adivi Sesh, is commendable. I've gained valuable insights from my co-stars. Aha's belief in emerging talents like me is truly encouraging."