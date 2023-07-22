Anand Deverakonda's Baby's Latest Collections

Anand Deverakonda is basking in the glory of his recent outing Baby. The film is doing exceptionally well in theatres.

So far, Anand Deverakonda's Baby managed to collect Rs 54 cr just in eight days at the box office. Baby has turned out to be a huge money spinner at the box office.

Stylish star Allu Arjun and Baby team expressed gratitude to the audience for supporting and encouraging the film.

Baby is directed by Sai Rajesh. Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin are seen in prominent roles. Baby has been produced by Sreenivasa Kumar (SKN).