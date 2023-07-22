Anand Deverakonda's Baby's Latest Collections
Anand Deverakonda is basking in the glory of his recent outing Baby. The film is doing exceptionally well in theatres.
So far, Anand Deverakonda's Baby managed to collect Rs 54 cr just in eight days at the box office. Baby has turned out to be a huge money spinner at the box office.
Stylish star Allu Arjun and Baby team expressed gratitude to the audience for supporting and encouraging the film.
Baby is directed by Sai Rajesh. Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin are seen in prominent roles. Baby has been produced by Sreenivasa Kumar (SKN).
#BabyTheMovie Becomes the 𝐅𝐀𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝟓𝟒 𝐂𝐑 grossed movie in just 8 days 🔥
(ᴍᴇᴅɪᴜᴍ ʀᴀɴɢᴇ ᴍᴏᴠɪᴇꜱ)#Baby is All set to have a BLOCKBUSTER 2nd Weekend on cards 💥
Experience the #CultBlockbusterBaby in cinemas near you now! ❤️🔥
🎟️ : https://t.co/IUpZAiAOvH pic.twitter.com/ghxJ8hyVxN
— GSK Media (@GskMedia_PR) July 22, 2023