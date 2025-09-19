TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Expected Soon: Check Latest Updates

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will soon announce the results for the Group 4 exam 2025. The Group 4 exam was held on July 12, 2025, to fill 3,935 posts in different government departments of Tamil Nadu. Candidates who took the exam can view their results on the official website, tnpsc.gov.in, when the results are declared.

High Competition and Challenging Exam

Group 4 examination was very competitive, with approximately 287 candidates competing for each position. Not more than 3 or 4 out of 1,000 candidates are expected to be chosen, with the rate of selection being less than 0.35%. The examination was deemed tough, with most questions said to be beyond the usual syllabus.

Quick Result Announcement Expected

Since there are assembly elections due in Tamil Nadu in 2026, TNPSC should declare the results at the earliest to prevent any political issues and minimize anxiety among applicants. The commission has promised to declare results openly and on time.

How to Check Results

Applicants may check their results by doing the following:

Log on to the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

Go to the exam dashboard and click on Group IV services.

Click on the link to verify the Group IV services result.

Provide your login ID and password to get logged in.

Verify your result shown on the screen and download the same for reference purposes.

Key Details

Vacancies available: 3,935

Posts covered: Village Administrative Officer, Junior Assistant, Typist, Forest Guard, etc.

Exam date: July 12, 2025

Answer key: Already out, and objections invited from the candidates

Applicants are encouraged to visit the official website of the TNPSC Group 4 results 2025 on a regular basis and be informed of the current news and announcements.

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