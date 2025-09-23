TDP Govt Under Fire as AP Degree Colleges Shut Over Pending Fee Reimbursements

Around 70% of private degree colleges across Andhra Pradesh remained closed on Monday (September 22) as managements launched a state-wide protest over the government’s delay in clearing long-pending fee reimbursement dues.

The college associations warned that if the State government does not respond immediately, classes will remain suspended until September 27. They further announced that officials and staff of private degree colleges would begin an indefinite hunger strike from October 6 if the arrears are not settled.

Representatives of the private colleges expressed deep frustration, pointing out that the government has failed to release reimbursement funds for the past 16 months despite repeated appeals.

They said the prolonged delay has pushed many institutions to the brink of financial collapse, making it impossible to pay monthly salaries, meet operational expenses, or conduct regular classes.

The college managements had served a strike notice on September 19, clearly warning the government of the September 22 shutdown if the dues were not cleared. Despite this, there has been no concrete response from the authorities, they alleged.

College owners stressed that if the issued is not addressed immediately, thousands of students and staff will continue to suffer the consequences of the government’s inaction.