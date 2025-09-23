School Holiday in Kolkata Today, September 23 for Heavy Rains in West Bengal

Schools across Kolkata will remain closed today following a night of relentless downpours that brought large parts of the city to a standstill. Authorities announced the precautionary measure early this morning, citing student safety as the top priority.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure system over the northeast Bay of Bengal triggered widespread heavy rainfall across south Bengal districts. The impact was particularly severe in Kolkata’s southern and eastern zones, where several neighbourhoods recorded alarmingly high rainfall levels.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) reported that Garia Kamdahari registered a staggering 332 mm of rain, followed by Jodhpur Park (285 mm), Kalighat (280 mm), Topsia (275 mm), and Ballygunge (264 mm). In north Kolkata, Thantania recorded 195 mm of rainfall.

IMD officials have warned that the city is likely to face more spells of intense showers in the coming days. Another low-pressure area is expected to develop over the east-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal by September 25. Moving west-northwest, it is forecast to intensify into a depression and approach the South Odisha–North Andhra Pradesh coasts around September 27.

Meanwhile, districts including Purba and Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, and Bankura have been placed on alert, with forecasts of heavy to very heavy rainfall continuing through mid-week.