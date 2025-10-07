PSEB Supplementary Result 2025 Declared: Check Class 10, 12 Scores

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the results for the Class 10 and 12 supplementary exams held in August 2025. Students can now access their scorecards on the official website, pseb.ac.in, by logging in with their roll number or name.

How to Download PSEB Supplementary Result 2025

To check your results, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the news section and click on the relevant link for Matriculation or Senior Secondary supplementary results

Step 3: Enter your roll number or name in the designated field

Step 4: Submit the details and view your result

Step 5: Download the scorecard for future reference

Details Included in the Result

The PSEB supplementary result 2025 will include the following details:

Student's Name: Your name as registered with the board

Roll Number: Your unique roll number

Subject-Wise Marks: Marks obtained in each subject

Total Marks: Total marks secured

Result Status: Pass or Fail status

Important Information

The Punjab Board conducted supplementary exams for 10th and 12th grades to provide a second chance to students who could not pass one or more subjects in the main board exams. The results are now available online, and students can download their scorecards from the official website.

Punjab Board 10th and 12th Result Highlights

Class 10 Result: 95.61% students passed, with 2,77,746 students appearing for the exam

Class 12 Result: 2,41,506 students passed, while 5,950 students failed

Students are advised to keep a copy of their scorecard for future reference. For any discrepancies or issues, students can contact the Punjab School Education Board directly.

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