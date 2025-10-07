Kashmir University Result 2025 OUT: Check Your Score Now

The University of Kashmir has officially released the 2025 first semester results for several undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programs. Students who appeared for the exams can now access their scorecards online through the university’s official results portal.

The announcement covers a range of courses, including M.A., M.Sc. and other UG streams. In addition to the first semester results, some third semester results for selected programs have also been updated on the portal. The timely declaration has come as a relief for students who have been waiting to plan their academic progression.

How to Check Kashmir University Result

Students can view and download their result by following these simple steps:

Visit the official Kashmir University results page: egov.uok.edu.in.

Navigate to the Results section.

Select the relevant course and semester (for example, “1st Semester M.A./M.Sc./UG”).

Enter the roll number or other required credentials.

Submit the details to view your marksheet.

Download or print a copy for future reference.

The marks displayed in the result portal are for the semester exams and form part of the overall academic record.Students who notice any discrepancies or wish to apply for re-evaluation should follow the university’s official rechecking process. Additional result notifications, including for backlogs or other semesters, may be released soon. Students are advised to check the portal regularly for updates.

With the results now available online, students can proceed with course planning, exam preparation for upcoming semesters, or re-evaluation requests if needed.