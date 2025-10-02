MHA IB Security Assistant 2025 Answer Key: Full Guide to Check and Raise Objections

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will soon release the provisional answer key for the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Security Assistant / Executive Exam 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Tier-1 exam on 29 and 30 September 2025 can use the key to check their responses, estimate scores and raise objections if needed.

Here is the step-by-step process to follow once the answer key is released:

Visit the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs at www.mha.gov.in.

Look for the notification titled “IB Security Assistant / Executive 2025 Answer Key” under the “What’s New” or “Notifications” section.

Log in using your registration number and password or date of birth to access the answer key and recorded responses.

Download the provisional answer key and compare it with your responses to calculate your estimated score.

Click on the “Challenge Answer Key” or “Raise Objection” option if you find any incorrect answers.

Select the question or questions you want to dispute and provide supporting references or documents if required.

Pay the required objection fee (if applicable) to submit your challenge.

Wait for the final answer key, which will be published after the MHA reviews all objections.

Candidates should remember that objections can only be submitted during the official window announced by the MHA. Once the deadline ends, no challenges will be accepted.

The release of the answer key is an important step, giving candidates an early idea of their performance while allowing them to highlight any discrepancies before the final results are prepared.