Maharashtra School Holiday Today, September 16 in these districts!

A holiday has been announced for students in some regions of Maharashtra today, September 16, because of incessant rain and warnings by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The holiday is for students of classes 1 to 7 in affected regions.

School Holiday in Maharashtra

The Red, Orange, and Yellow alerts issued by the IMD have led to the declaration of school holidays in districts like Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Pune, and Ratnagiri. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has, however, yet to announce an official school holiday notification in the area.

Pune School Holiday

Numerous schools in Pune have announced a holiday today, September 15, 2025, because of heavy rain and waterlogging. The Pune Municipal Corporation has requested citizens to stay indoors unless unavoidable.

Potential Holiday Tomorrow

In case weather turns more unfavorable, tomorrow, September 16, 2025, could be declared as a holiday for schools. Parents and students are recommended to keep in contact with the school administration regarding holiday announcements.

Stay Informed

Residents are also informed to keep themselves updated with weather information and holidays through official means and local media. The security of students is given utmost priority, and the authorities will make decisions accordingly.