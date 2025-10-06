Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Exam Timetable 2026: Check Dates, Download Link

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will soon release the Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) exam schedules for the 2026 session. The written tests will tentatively be conducted during February–March 2026, as per past trends, while practicals and oral tests are likely to be held a few weeks earlier, in January–February 2026. Students should check the official website — mahahsscboard.in — regularly.

Registration Timeline for SSC and HSC 2026

The board has already announced registration for SSC and HSC candidates:

SSC (Class 10): September 15, 2025 – October 6, 2025

HSC (Class 12): October 1, 2025 – October 20, 2025

The candidates are advised to fill in the process within the stated dates to prevent technical glitches at the last minute.

Likely Exam Dates

While the official datesheet is yet to be announced, the board is likely to adhere to its standard exam schedule. Going by past trends, the provisional schedule could be as follows:

HSC (Class 12): February 10 – March 10, 2026

SSC (Class 10): February 20 – March 20, 2026

Practical/Oral Examinations: January – February 2026

For comparison, in 2025, HSC exams took place from February 11 to March 11, and SSC exams took place from February 21 to March 17.

Results and Performance Trends

In 2025, SSC Class 10 results were declared on May 13. Sindhudurg district has the maximum pass percentage of 99.32%, and Gadchiroli has the minimum pass percentage of 83.67%. Girls have emerged winners yet again, with a pass percentage of 96.14% as opposed to 92.31% of boys, which indicates a performance gap of 3.83%.

Tips for Student Preparation

As the exams are near, here are a few tips to prepare students effectively:

Plan revision intelligently: Prioritize key chapters and formulas, and take your study in spurts instead of trying to finish it all at once.

Practice question papers: Practice previous exam papers to get a sense of the pattern and enhance speed.

Don't skip practicals: Complete lab records and study well in advance for viva sessions.

Incorporate a healthy lifestyle: Get adequate rest, eat balanced food, and take short breaks to unwind.

Manage time effectively: Reserve study time to each subject to cover the entire syllabus.

Final Note

Since the authentic MSBSHSE datesheet for 2026 will be published soon, students should persistently prepare themselves with dedication and discipline. Proper revision strategy, along with healthy habits, can ensure board exam success for them in the coming exams.

Also read: October 7 School Holiday or not?