LIC AAO Prelims Answer Key 2025 Release Date, Objection Process

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) conducted the LIC AAO Prelims Exam 2025 today, October 3, across the country. The examination is being held in four shifts, with each test lasting one hour.

According to reports, the LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 is expected to be announced in the second or third week of October. Meanwhile, several coaching institutes will release unofficial answer keys soon after the exam to help candidates evaluate their performance. The official answer key is expected to be released online on October 10, 2025. Using this, candidates can calculate their expected scores and assess their chances of qualifying for the next round.

LIC AAO Prelims Exam 2025: Shift Timings

Shift 1: Reporting at 8:00 AM | Exam: 9:00 – 10:00 AM

Shift 2: Reporting at 10:30 AM | Exam: 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Shift 3: Reporting at 1:00 PM | Exam: 2:00 – 3:00 PM

Shift 4: Reporting at 3:30 PM | Exam: 4:30 – 5:30 PM

Exam Pattern

The online, objective-type exam consisted of 100 questions for 70 marks, with a total duration of 1 hour.

Reasoning Ability: 35 questions (35 marks)

Quantitative Aptitude: 35 questions (35 marks)

English Language: 30 questions (qualifying in nature, marks not counted for ranking)

The English section tested candidates on grammar, vocabulary, and reading comprehension.

How to Raise Objections on LIC AAO Prelims Answer Key 2025

Candidates will have the option to raise objections after the release of the official answer key. Here’s the process:

Visit the official website: licindia.in