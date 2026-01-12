January 13 School Holiday or Not? State-Wise School Closure Update

As parents and students look for clarity on school schedules, there is growing interest in whether January 13 is a school holiday. The status varies from state to state, as different regions are observing holidays for festivals or weather-related reasons, while many others continue with regular classes.

In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, January 13 is a school holiday as part of the ongoing Pongal and Sankranti vacation. Schools in both states remain closed during this festive break, allowing students to celebrate the harvest festival with their families.

In Tamil Nadu, schools are open on January 13, as the official Pongal holidays are scheduled later. Educational institutions across the state will remain closed for three days on January 14, 15 and 16 for Pongal celebrations.

Delhi schools will also remain closed on January 13 due to the extended winter vacation announced in response to severe cold wave conditions. The closure is part of a broader safety measure, with schools expected to reopen only after January 15.

Apart from these, some northern states and districts have declared school closures on January 13 because of extreme cold weather. Certain areas in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and neighbouring regions continue to suspend classes or follow extended winter breaks, depending on local weather conditions and administrative orders.

However, January 13 is a regular working school day in many states. Schools in Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and several other parts of the country are functioning as usual, as there are no festivals or special occasions prompting a statewide holiday.

In conclusion, January 13 is a school holiday in select states such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi, while most other states continue with normal academic schedules. Parents are advised to check with their respective schools for any local announcements or district-specific changes.

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