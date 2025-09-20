IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Expected Any Time NOW!

The results for IBPS PO Prelims 2025 are expected to be declared soon on the official website, ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the Probationary Officer (PO) preliminary exam held on August 23 and 24 are currently waiting on updates. This exam forms the first phase of the selection process for over 5,200 PO vacancies under the Common Recruitment Process CRP-PO/MT-XV.

There is no official release date yet, but sources suggest the result will be out by the third week of September. Along with the result, details such as cut-off marks by category will also be published. It is also confirmed that negative marking was part of the Prelims exam pattern, so candidates should keep this in mind while assessing probable scores.

Steps to Download IBPS PO Prelims 2025 Result

Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

Click on the link for IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 once activated.

Enter your registration number or roll number and date of birth or password.

Submit the details and the result will appear on the screen.

Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates who qualify in the Prelims will move on to the Mains exam, scheduled for mid-October. The Mains phase will be more detailed and competitive, requiring candidates to step up their preparation.

Applicants are advised to keep checking ibps.in regularly for official notifications and timely updates.